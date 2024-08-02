The Turkish Information and Communication Technologies Authority (TKM) has said it blocked access to Instagram.

Sources familiar with the matter told TRT World that Instagram access was halted due to removing Haniyeh-related content on a national day of mourning, citing "catalogue crimes" behind the decision.

Head of Türkiye's Communications Directorate Fahrettin Altun harshly criticised the social media platform, saying it "is actively preventing people from posting messages of condolences for the passing of Hamas leader [Ismail] Haniyeh without citing any policy violations."

"This is censorship, pure and simple," Altun said in a post on X on Wednesday after Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran.

"We will defend freedom of speech against these platforms that have showed many times that they are primarily in the service of global exploitative system of injustice," he added.

Türkiye declared a day of national mourning over the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.