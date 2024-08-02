US chip maker Intel said Thursday it will slash more than 15 percent of its workforce as it streamlines operations.

The plan to cut approximately $20 billion in expenses this year came as Intel reported a loss of $1.6 billion in the recently ended quarter.

"Our Q2 financial performance was disappointing, even as we hit key product and process technology milestones," Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger said in an earnings release.

"Second-half trends are more challenging than we previously expected." Second quarter earnings were negatively affected by "headwinds" to the ramp-up of Intel's artificial intelligence PC product and unused capacity at its facilities, according to chief financial officer David Zinsner.

"By implementing our spending reductions, we are taking proactive steps to improve our profits and strengthen our balance sheet," Zinsner said.

Intel reported having 124,800 employees at the end of last year, meaning the layoffs could hit about 18,000 positions.

AI effect

In June, Intel announced it was halting the expansion of a major factory project in Israel, which was going to pump an extra $15 billion towards a chip plant.