The Philippines and Japan held their first joint military exercises in the South China Sea, the Philippine armed forces said, in the latest collaboration between countries that have pushed back against China's regional assertiveness.

The drills, which took place on Friday within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, followed similar exercises between Manila and Washington on Wednesday.

"This activity was part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen regional and international cooperation towards realising a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said in a statement. The Philippines and Japan, both US allies, last month signed a landmark military pact allowing deployment of forces on each other's soil.

China claims as its territory much of the South China Sea, a conduit for the bulk of northeast Asia's trade with the rest of the world in which Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.