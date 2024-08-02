WORLD
2 MIN READ
Philippines, Japan militaries hold first joint exercises in South China Sea
China claims as its territory much of the South China Sea, a conduit for the bulk of northeast Asia's trade with the rest of the world in which Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.
Philippines, Japan militaries hold first joint exercises in South China Sea
The drills with Japan took place within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, following similar exercises between Manila and Washington earlier. / Photo: Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) / EFE
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2024

The Philippines and Japan held their first joint military exercises in the South China Sea, the Philippine armed forces said, in the latest collaboration between countries that have pushed back against China's regional assertiveness.

The drills, which took place on Friday within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, followed similar exercises between Manila and Washington on Wednesday.

"This activity was part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen regional and international cooperation towards realising a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said in a statement. The Philippines and Japan, both US allies, last month signed a landmark military pact allowing deployment of forces on each other's soil.

RelatedQuad FMs express 'serious concern' over situation in South China Sea

China claims as its territory much of the South China Sea, a conduit for the bulk of northeast Asia's trade with the rest of the world in which Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.

RECOMMENDED

Japan, which announced last year its biggest military build-up since World War Two in a step away from post-war pacifism, does not have any claims to the busy waterway.

But it has a separate maritime dispute with China in the East China Sea, where the neighbours have repeatedly faced off.

The latest exercise, which included two vessels from each side, included a communications exercise, tactical manoeuvring, and a photographic exercise, the AFP said.

RelatedExplained: South China Sea dispute and the wider geopolitical power-play
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest