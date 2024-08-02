Fewer people are buying McDonald’s, which has faced boycott calls sparked by its franchises providing free meals to Israeli soldiers amid Tel Aviv’s genocidal war on Gaza.

In a report released on July 29, the fast-food giant announced that its global sales had dipped for the first time since the final quarter of 2020, during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The report revealed that the net income of McDonald’s decreased 12 percent to a little over $2 billion in the second quarter of the year (April-June).

Although the losses were attributed in part to falling “guest counts” due to “strategic menu price increases”, McDonald’s has recognised the impact boycott calls have had on their sales. In a Linkedin post published at the beginning of the year, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski warned of the “meaningful business impact” the war had on the Middle East and some other markets.

On July 29, during an earning calls for recent quarterly results where top executives speak to securities analysts, Kempczinski confirmed that the negative impact was persistent.

“In several markets, we also continue to be negatively impacted by the war in the Middle East,” Kempczinski said.

The McDonald's CEO indicated that those “external pressures” negatively affected their quarterly performance, leading to declines in comparable sales globally and in each segment.

“France is one of the markets that has a higher Muslim population. And so when you think about the Middle East, the impact that we're seeing in France has been more than maybe in other markets because of that population,” Kempczinski added.

McDonald’s first drew boycott calls when the brand’s Israeli franchises provided free meals for Israeli soldiers at the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Palestine’s Gaza, which has so far killed almost 40,000 Palestinians.

The Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement had called for the boycott of the brand in January.

On July 30, the movement celebrated the latest news of the sales drop in a post on X.

BDS movement is a global campaign that advocates for economic and political pressure on Israel to address human rights violations and injustices against Palestinians.