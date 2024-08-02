TÜRKİYE
Prisoner swap mediation proof of Türkiye's diplomatic clout — Altun
Communication director says Ankara's mediation in the historic prisoner exchange underlines commitment to peace and stability through global partnerships.
Türkiye strengthens international ties through successful prisoner mediation, Fahrettin Altun said. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
August 2, 2024

Türkiye has successfully mediated the exchange of 26 prisoners from seven different countries, showcasing its diplomatic experience and commitment to regional stability, the country's communications chief has said.

Türkiye, as of yesterday, successfully carried out its most comprehensive prisoner exchange in recent times, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Friday on social media platform X.

"Türkiye once again proved that it is a diplomatic heavyweight with special partnerships with various countries around the world. We use our capabilities in the service of peace and stability through impactful cooperation with different actors," he added.

Türkiye hosted and mediated one of the biggest prisoner swaps in the world. As part of the exchange operation, individuals were transferred to Türkiye via seven aircraft, including two from the US and one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Russia.

"This operation has gone down in history as the most extensive hostage exchange between the US, Russia, and Germany in recent years," the Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT) said in a statement on Thursday.

Türkiye contributes to peace with Erdogan's leadership

Altun separately stressed that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye, continues to contribute to peace and stability on the international stage.

He emphasised that Türkiye uses its diplomatic capacity to serve peace and stability through effective collaboration with various actors.

"The crucially necessary seriousness in handling delicate negotiations has been exemplary," Altun said.

Altun further explained that Turkish intelligence established channels for dialogue and mediation for this historic operation, which required communication among global powers in competition and conflict.

"Our country has once again shown itself to be a reliable partner engaging with different parties. Türkiye is determined to maintain open channels of dialogue in all international conflicts and will continue to create platforms to facilitate the participation of all parties and the conduct of mediation activities," he said.

