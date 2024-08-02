As many as 69 percent of Israelis support targeted assassinations even if they result in delaying a ceasefire and prisoner-hostage exchange deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza, a new poll has found.

The survey was conducted by the Lazar Institute and published by the daily Maariv on Friday.

Only 19 percent of the respondents disagreed, while 12 percent had no definite opinion.

The survey sampled 510 Israelis with a margin of error of 4.4 percent.

Israel has continued its air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border incursion by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7 that killed 1,200 people and around 250 others were taken as hostages.

Since then, it has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, levelled the territory and left most of the people hungry and homeless.