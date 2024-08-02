Hundreds of people gathered at a mosque in Qatar on Friday to farewell slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after his assassination by Israel in Tehran, an attack that deepened fears of a regional war.

Haniyeh, the Palestinian group's political chief, played a key role in mediated talks aimed at ending nearly 10 months of war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

His killing triggered calls for revenge and raised questions about the continued viability of such negotiations.

Mourners lined up for funeral prayers inside Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, the Gulf emirate's largest.

Others prayed on mats outside in temperatures that reached 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit).

Draped in a Palestinian flag, his casket was carried briefly into the mosque before leaving again for burial in Lusail, north of the Qatari capital.

'Free Palestine'

The killing of Ismail Haniyeh is among several incidents since April that have sent regional tensions soaring during the Israeli war on Gaza which has drawn in Iran-backed militias in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

Türkiye and Pakistan announced a day of mourning on Friday to honour Haniyeh, while Hamas called for a "day of furious rage".

Many Doha mourners were dressed in crisp white traditional robes, others in street clothes. But most wore scarves that combined the Palestinian flag with a checkered keffiyeh pattern and the message in English: "Free Palestine".

Doha traffic police and Qatar's internal security forces monitored all approaches and police-lined highway embankments adjoining the mosque grounds.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref were among the officials due at the funeral.