"Knesset having a normal one today," said a Twitter user. A short video had been circulating on social media of Israeli lawmakers making mockery of basic human rights.

The video shows a conversation in the Israeli parliament where Ahmad Tibi, one of its Palestinian member, asks, "Is it legitimate to insert a stick into a person's rectum?" and another one, Likud's Hanoch Milwidsky fires back, "Shut up! Yes, if he is a Nukhba (Qassam Brigades), everything is legitimate."

A few days back, nine Israeli soldiers were detained for gang rape of a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman prison. Among them was a major, the commander of Force 100, which is responsible for guarding detainees at the facility.

The detention centre at the Sde Teiman military base, located in the Negev Desert, was set up after October 7 to detain Palestinians from Gaza without any charge, legal representation or due court process.

In May, whistleblowers from inside the base told CNN that they witnessed systemic physical and psychological abuse of Palestinian detainees at the facility.

People liken Sde Teiman to the US’s Guantanamo or Abu Ghraib prisons, known for horrific torture against detainees, some of whom are held without trial.

Under Israeli legislation, detainees at Sde Teiman can be held for up to 75 days without judicial authorization and up to 90 days without legal representation or a trial.

Upon the detention of the nine soldiers for questioning, large crowds of Israelis gathered outside the Sde Teiman compound, attempting to scale the fence while chanting, "We will not abandon our friends, certainly not for terrorists.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Knesset debated the legitimacy of using rape as a form of torture against Palestinian detainees.

Experts find this case particularly alarming not only due to the brutality of the crime but also because the Israeli government appears to be deliberately dehumanising Palestinians to justify their abuse.

An extreme case

This was not the first time a Palestinian detainee has been reported to be tortured, raped, and sexually assaulted in Israeli prisons. However, it caused unease within Israel because the perpetrators were to be questioned.

Karen Hampanda, a lecturer at the Colorado School of Public Health, believes that the alarm raised by a doctor likely prompted the investigation this time.

Hampanda says this incident appears to be particularly extreme among similar torture cases. She believes the strong reaction to it is because Israeli authorities have long been shielded from any consequences for their crimes against humanity.

“It is possible that the abusers were fearful that the victim could die due to the extreme trauma and injuries he incurred, which could lead to an investigation of their treatment of prisoners, which is why they brought him to see a doctor,” she tells TRT World.

Dr Yoel Donchin, a doctor at Sde Teiman’s field hospital, spoke to Haaretz, expressing shock at the victim's condition. Haaretz reported that the Palestinian detainee was taken to the hospital with “a ruptured bowel, a severe injury to his anus, lung damage, and broken ribs.”