As if he knew his time had come, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's last words before he was assassinated in Tehran were a Quranic verse about life, death, immortality and resilience.

"It is Allah who gives life and causes death. And Allah is all-aware of all actions ... 'If a leader leaves, another will arise'," Haniyeh said in Arabic. A few hours later he was killed in a suspected Israeli strike on his guest house.

The comment, broadcast on television as Haniyeh addressed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, reflected deeply-held beliefs that shaped his life and approach to the Palestinians' conflict with Israel, one inspired by the late Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, who preached Holy Struggle against Israel in the 1980s.

Israel jailed and assassinated Yassin in 2004, but Hamas grew to become a powerful Palestinian resistance movement.

In a Reuters interview in Gaza in 1994, Haniyeh, who was buried in Qatar on Friday, said Yassin had taught them that Palestinians can only recover their occupied homeland through "the purified arms of its men and their struggle."

Related 'Cowardly act': World reacts to Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

'All the martyrs of Palestine are my children'

No Muslim should die in his bed while "Palestine" remains occupied, he quoted Yassin as saying.