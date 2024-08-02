A landmark prisoner swap was successfully completed in Ankara through the mediation of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT).

From start to finish, MIT managed the operation, ensuring the seamless transfer of prisoners, which was executed with MIT's authorisation and oversight on August 1.

A historic mediation, it is the most comprehensive prisoner swap since the end of the Cold War.

Experts that spoke to TRT World described the operation as “a success that is rarely seen.”

Associate Professor Huseyin Alptekin from the National Defence University notes that it was a "highly complex swap operation with many parts that could go wrong, but none did, carried out in secrecy, and finally announced to the world in full transparency, marking an unprecedented success."

The swap involved seven countries: Germany, Poland, Norway, Slovenia, Belarus, the United States, and Russia. It included 26 hostages, prisoners, and detainees.

The breakdown of the exchange saw 10 prisoners transferred to Russia, 13 to Germany, and 3 to the United States.

Alptekin highlights that coordinating this complex operation in Türkiye and then distributing the individuals to three different countries—Germany, the United States, and Russia—represents “an unprecedented success.”

The operation attracted international attention, particularly as Moscow released "prominent opposition figures" for the first time since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, including Russian-British political activist and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza.

Kara-Murza’s close friend and former United States Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza, spoke to TRT World, saying that his mind was “emotionally overcome by the news”, reporting that his “small in stature but gigantic as a person” friend Kara-Murza was released.

Bryza described the operation as “a moment of triumph for the Turkish Ministry of Intelligence's diplomacy.”

Türkiye’s proactive diplomacy

After the operation, the Presidents of Russia and the United States personally greeted the prisoners they had exchanged at the airports.

US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel praised Türkiye’s role as “a vital partner and ally,” expressing gratitude for Türkiye's involvement in the swap deal.

Both the operation and its aftermath garnered international attention as a significant “diplomatic success.”

Alptekin highlights two key points that underscore this diplomatic success.

“First is the trust in Türkiye,” he says, and, “second is confidence in Türkiye's ability to handle and successfully complete the task.”

He points out that Türkiye has historically taken the initiative in mediations between diverse and sometimes opposing actors, with a reputation for acting with integrity.

"There is trust that Türkiye will neither leak information nor sabotage the process," says Alptekin.

Ali Bakir, Assistant Professor at Qatar University, and a Türkiye expert, agrees that the successful mediation demonstrates Türkiye as a “trusted intermediary” in the region.

Speaking to TRT World, Bakir says, “The successful coordination of this prisoner swap by MIT highlights Ankara's role as a trusted intermediary that can engage with diverse and sometimes opposing global powers.”