WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel arrests Al Aqsa Mosque Imam for mourning Ismail Haniyeh
Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, 85, the former grand mufti of Jerusalem and current head of its Supreme Islamic Council called Haniyeh a "martyr" in his Friday sermon.
Israel arrests Al Aqsa Mosque Imam for mourning Ismail Haniyeh
Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, 85, heads the Supreme Islamic Council Arrested for describing Haniyeh as a "martyr" Sabri mourned Haniyah during Friday's sermon. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2024

A senior Muslim cleric was detained on suspicion of inciting "terrorism" after he mourned slain Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque, his lawyer told AFP.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, 85, the former grand mufti of Jerusalem and current head of its Supreme Islamic Council, called Haniyeh a "martyr" in his sermon at the mosque occupied east Jerusalem, the lawyer said.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran early on Wednesday in an attack that Iran and the Palestinian group blamed on Israel.

"( Sabri) is currently in Al Maskobiya (police compound) under investigation on suspicion of inciting terrorism, because he mourned Ismail Haniyeh during the Friday sermon and described him as a martyr," his lawyer Hamza Qatina said.

Israeli police, without naming Sabri, said they had "opened an investigation into an imam suspected of making inciting statements and supporting terrorism during a sermon given (on Friday)".

RECOMMENDED

Sabri was charged with inciting terrorism in June for allegedly praising Palestinian gunmen who killed four Israelis, including a soldier, in October 2022.

At the time, he denounced a "fabricated" campaign against him.

A man in his twenties was also arrested for making "inciting statements" during Friday's prayers, the Israeli police statement added.

The Al Aqsa Mosque compound is Islam's third holiest site and a Palestinian national symbol.

Related'If a leader leaves, another will come': Ismail Haniyeh's last words
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest