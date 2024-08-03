Saturday, August 3, 2024

2107 GMT — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his British and French counterparts via telephone on Saturday about the need to de-escalate rising tensions in the Middle East and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy reaffirmed the need to "deescalate rising tensions in the Middle East and prevent the conflict from spreading," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

They stressed the importance of finalising a Gaza ceasefire hostage and prisoner swap deal "as soon as possible," it said.

Blinken also spoke with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne about achieving a Gaza ceasefire deal as well as the "importance of preventing further escalation of conflict in the Middle East and the challenges posed by threats from Iran."

2143 GMT — Arab countries hold rallies to mourn Haniyeh, show solidarity with Palestinians

Morocco and Jordan have witnessed massive rallies to mourn the late Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh and show solidarity with Palestinians.

Thousands of Moroccans demonstrated in a march in Rabat, that was called for by civil organizations such as the non-governmental National Action Group for Palestine, under the slogan: "The assassination of martyr Haniyeh ... a cowardly Zionist crime,” according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Protesters raised pictures of Haniyeh, Hamas leaders, Al-Aqsa Mosque, victims of the Israeli war on Gaza and the Palestinian and Moroccan flags.

They condemned the silence of the international community on Israel's actions against Palestinians and demanded "ending normalisation with Israel."

2143 GMT — Qatar Airways denies flight suspensions to Amman, Beirut, Baghdad

Qatar Airways reaffirmed Saturday that it has not suspended flights to or from Amman, Jordan, Beirut and Baghdad "in response to circulating misinformation."

The airline said while some flights have been rescheduled, passengers should verify the status of their flights on its website.

Airlines from the US, Europe and Asia have suspended flights to Israel and Lebanon, citing security concerns following recent developments in the Middle East.

1934 GMT — Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon kills teen boy, injures 6

A teenager was killed and six others were injured in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, the country’s Health Ministry has said.

The Israeli attack killed a 17-year-old boy and injured six other civilians, the ministry said in a statement.

An Israeli drone targeted the town centre of Deir Siriane in the Marjaayoun district, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

1912 GMT —Israel strikes Gaza school thrice within an hour, kills several

Israeli forces have carried out two more air strikes on the same school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza that was targeted an hour earlier, bringing the total death toll to 16, with scores of others wounded.

The Palestinian Civil Defense said in a statement that the new bombing on Hamama School in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood killed six more displaced people and wounded scores more, some of them being in “serious” condition.

According to the statement, Civil Defense teams are having difficulty retrieving more victims due to the renewed bombing.

Following the first air strike, Israeli aircraft bombed the same school and its surroundings with three missiles.

In an earlier statement on Telegram, the Civil Defense stated, "Some 10 Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured by Israeli occupation (forces) warplanes that targeted a school sheltering displaced people in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in northern Gaza City."

1909 GMT — Hamas says it has begun process of choosing new leader

Hamas has issued a statement saying that it has initiated a broad consultation process to select a new leader of its movement following the assassination of its former leader Ismail Haniyeh.

1705 GMT — Massive rally in Istanbul to mourn Hamas leader Haniyeh, support Palestinians

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered at Ayasofya Square in Istanbul to mourn the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and support Palestinians under the banner "Last Call."

Participants from across the historical peninsula came together to protest Israeli forces' relentless air attacks and ground offensives against Palestinians, which have killed nearly 40,000 people in Gaza in less than 10 months, and to express their full support for Palestinians who are struggling for food, water, and shelter.

Hamas political bureau chief Haniyeh issued the call for this day of action before being assassinated in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Haniyeh had declared August 3 to be a national and international day of solidarity with Palestinians and those imprisoned in Israeli facilities. He had urged all Islamic, Arab, and global communities to join in protests and demonstrations to show their solidarity.

The march in Türkiye's largest city was so huge that people were seen in the streets surrounding Ayasofya Square, expressing their solidarity with the Palestinians.

1451 GMT — Israel demolished 135 homes, facilities in occupied West Bank in July

The Israeli army has demolished 135 homes and other facilities in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in July alone, the Palestinian Colonisation and Wall Resistance Committee has reported.

According to the committee's monthly report, "Israeli authorities carried out 98 demolition activities in July, affecting 135 structures, including 62 inhabited homes, 14 uninhabited homes, and 12 agricultural facilities."

The report also noted that the Israeli army issued demolition notices for 16 homes and other structures in several occupied West Bank provinces.

1439 GMT —Israeli army bombs university in Gaza City

The Israeli army has bombed the University College of Applied Sciences in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood of southwest Gaza City, destroying campus buildings, the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza has reported.

Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in a press release that "Israeli occupation forces, which have penetrated the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood, executed operations of bombing and destroying the university buildings, leading to their total demolition."

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that massive explosions were heard around the university premises, and thick clouds of smoke were seen rising from the area.

1339 GMT —Palestinian premier calls on Israel to cease attacking civilians in Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa has strongly condemned Israeli intensified attacks on Gaza, emphasising that the priority is to "stop the aggression and achieve national unity."

He made these remarks during the 15th meeting of the Yasser Arafat Foundation's Board of Trustees, which was held in conjunction with the "National and International Day of Solidarity with Gaza and the Prisoners," according to a statement issued by his office.

Mustafa declared that the Palestinian people are facing "comprehensive aggression" from Israel, emphasising that Israeli attacks target Palestinians of all ages and genders, particularly women and children in Gaza.

1126 GMT —A 'short-range projectile' killed Hamas leader, says Iran

Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran by a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kg, Iran's Revolutionary Guards has said in a statement.

Tehran's revenge for the attack will be "severe and (taken) at an appropriate time, place, and manner," said the statement, which blamed Israel - "the adventurous and terrorist Zionist regime" - for his death.

Iran's latest claim comes on top of reports that Israel assassinated Haniyeh with an explosion of a bomb that was planted in the guest house where he was staying months ago. Tehran denies anything like that happened.

1031 GMT — Israeli, British military chiefs talk about regional security in Tel Aviv

Nine months into Israel’s war on Gaza, Israel's Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi and his British counterpart Adm. Tony Radakin met in Tel Aviv to discuss strategic security issues and areas of cooperation between their countries.

In a statement, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the meeting involved a joint assessment of the security situation, focusing on enhancing strategic cooperation in the region.

On the same day, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hosted his British counterpart John Healey on his first visit to Israel since taking office.

1028 GMT — Israeli air strikes on southern, central Gaza kill 9 Palestinians

At least nine Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others injured in three Israeli air strikes targeting southern and central Gaza.

An Israeli drone targeted a gathering of Palestinians east of the Zeitoun neighbourhood southeast of Gaza City killing two and wounding another, a medical source at the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the city told Anadolu.

In southern Gaza, “five citizens, including a child, were martyred in an Israeli air strike targeting a home in southern Khan Younis,” the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.