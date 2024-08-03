WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Qaeda affiliate claims to have taken two Russians as hostages in Niger
A security source in Niger, speaking on condition of anonymity, has said the pair were taken about a week ago while visiting gold mines in Mbanga.
Al Qaeda affiliate claims to have taken two Russians as hostages in Niger
A security source in Niger, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the pair were taken about a week ago while visiting gold mines. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 3, 2024

An Al Qaeda affiliate in West Africa's Sahel region has taken two Russian citizens hostage in Niger, according to a video released by the group.

The video on Friday from the media foundation of Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) includes what appears to be on-camera statements by the two captives, who say they were working for a Russian company in southwest Niger when they were taken prisoner.

Speaking in Russian-accented English, both identified themselves as Russians and said they were taken hostage in Mbanga, an area about 60 kilometres west of the capital Niamey. They did not say when this happened.

One called himself Yuri and said he was a geologist, the other gave his name as Greg and said he came to work in Niger a month ago.

RelatedHow the Niger coup will affect the Sahel West African region

Kidnapped in Mbanga

RECOMMENDED

It was not clear when the video was filmed or where. The pair spoke in front of a traditional West African cloth backdrop. The video did not include a ransom demand.

A security source in Niger, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the pair were taken about a week ago while visiting gold mines.

Mbanga is located in the gold-rich Tillaberi region, where Al Qaeda and Daesh terror groups are active in insurgencies that have destabilised swathes of territory in Niger, and in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso.

Since seizing power in a coup last year, the Niger junta, like the military rulers in Mali and Burkina Faso, has kicked out Western forces and forged closer military and business ties with Russia.

RelatedHow the Niger coup will affect the Sahel West African region
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates