Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said a short-range projectile was behind the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and accused the United States of supporting the attack which it blamed on Israel, state TV reported.

The televised statement said a rocket with a seven-kilogram (about 15-pound) warhead was used to target the residence of Hamas' political in the capital Tehran on Wednesday, adding it caused heavy devastation, but didn't share details of the location.

Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“The action was designed and carried out by the Zionist regime and supported by the US,” said the Guard's statement and reiterated a call for retaliation.

“The warmongering and terrorist Zionist regime will receive harsh punishment in the suitable time, place, and capacity," it added.