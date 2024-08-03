Istanbul has witnessed a massive outpouring of support as hundreds of thousands gathered at Ayasofya Square for the "Last Call from Martyr Haniyeh" event, organised by the Support for Palestine Platform.

Hundreds of thousands rallied in Istanbul on Saturday, August 3, the day the late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called for to be declared “International Day of Action for Gaza”.

Three days before Israel assassinated him during a visit to the Iranian capital of Tehran, Haniyeh called on all Arab, Muslim and world nations to the streets in solidarity with the people of Gaza under Israeli bombardment and Palestinian captives in Israeli prisons.

Following Haniyeh’s assassination, pro-Palestinian activists took his “last call” and organised protests around the world.

Participants from various parts of the historical peninsula converged on Ayasofya Square on Saturday, marching through Eminonu, Gulhane Park, and the streets around Kucukayasofya. The gathering quickly swelled beyond the square, spilling into adjacent streets and alleys.

Protesters waved Turkish and Palestinian flags, carried keffiyehs while chanting slogans advocating for Palestinian freedom.

The crowd voiced strong opposition to Israel and expressed support for Gaza with chants such as "Free Palestine from the river to the sea," "Murderer US get out of Palestine," "Murderer Israel get out of Palestine," "May our blood and lives be sacrificed to Al-Aqsa," and "Salute to Hamas, continue resistance."

Banners in Turkish, Arabic, and English bore messages like "There is genocide in Gaza," "Israel stop the genocide," and "Let the massacre end, let children not die."