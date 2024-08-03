TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye arrests member of PKK's branch in Austria
Turkish security forces arrest Hidir Korkut, a member of the PKK terrorist organisation’s branch in Austria.
Türkiye arrests member of PKK's branch in Austria
Korkut was actively involved in terror planning and sabotage operations while residing in Austria. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
August 3, 2024

Turkish security forces have arrested a member of the PKK terrorist organisation’s branch in Austria, said security sources.

Hidir Korkut was tracked down and arrested on July 22 as he entered Türkiye in a joint operation by the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and the Izmir Security Directorate on Saturday.

Korkut was actively involved in terror planning and sabotage operations while residing in Austria.

RECOMMENDED

He was detained and later formally arrested after appearing before a local court judge.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN