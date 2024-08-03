WORLD
2 MIN READ
Government sacks six employees in Indian-administered Kashmir
Since 2019, when the Indian government abrogated the autonomous status of the disputed region, dozens of government employees, including university professors, have been sacked on anti-India charges.
These employees were dismissed because "law enforcement and intelligence agencies found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 3, 2024

Five policemen and a teacher were sacked by the government in the Indian-administered Kashmir over anti-India and "terrorist" allegations.

According to a notification on Saturday issued by the regional General Administration Department, these employees were dismissed because "law enforcement and intelligence agencies found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, evidencing their involvement in terror-related activities."

Constables Saif Din, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Khalid Hussain Shah, Rahmat Shah and Irshad Ahmad Chalkoo were accused of working for "rebels" and facilitating the movement of "rebels" and weapons across the border with Pakistan.

The notification accused teacher Nazam Din of being "a highly motivated and committed Over Ground Worker of rebels of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit."

Since 2019, when the Indian government abrogated the autonomous status of the disputed region, dozens of government employees, including university professors, have been sacked on various charges under Article 311 (2) of the Indian Constitution on the recommendations of a government panel.

Under this article, a sacked employee can only seek reinstatement from the High Court.

SOURCE:AA
