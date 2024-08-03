Several police officers were injured in clashes between far-right protesters and anti-fascist demonstrators as rival protests erupted in several UK cities on Saturday, following the stabbing fatalities of three girls at a dance class earlier this week.

Police have arrested several people following clashes, as authorities struggle to maintain order.

In Liverpool, the situation has been particularly tense, according to local media.

Police reported several officers have been injured while attempting to separate the opposing groups.

Far-right protesters clashed with anti-fascist demonstrators who were chanting slogans such as “refugees are welcome here” and “Nazi scum, off our streets.”

The confrontation began near Liverpool’s Lime Street station and continued as both groups marched towards the Pier Head.

'Pay the price'

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the disorder, saying such behaviour has "no place on Britain's streets," and warning that those responsible would "pay the price."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his support for law enforcement, urging them to take decisive action against those who "sow hate" and intimidate communities.

He is holding emergency talks with ministers to deal with the widespread disorder.

Reports indicate that in addition to the injuries sustained by officers, various acts of vandalism have occurred.

In Sunderland, a police building was ransacked, and a Citizens Advice premises next door was set on fire.