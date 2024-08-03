Hezbollah has said it had launched dozens of Katyusha rockets at Israel, the latest in a series of attacks it says is in support of the Palestinian people.

The Iran-backed group said on Saturday its latest attack, on Beit Hillel in northern Israel, was in response to Israel's attacks on Kfar Kela and Deir Siriane in Lebanon which, it said, had injured civilians there.

Israeli Channel 14 reported that at least 50 rockets were fired toward the Upper Galilee. Sirens were heard as a result of the launches.

Retaliation