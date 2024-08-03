Thousands of protesters have demonstrated in Israel to demand a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said on Saturday hundreds demonstrated in front of the home of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri in Jerusalem, where protesters held up signs that read: “Make a deal or resign.”

In Kfar Saba in northern Israel, thousands demanded a deal and early elections.

Hundreds more protested in Rehovot near Tel Aviv, wanting an immediate deal to release 115 hostages in Gaza.

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 115 Israeli hostages in Gaza, while Hamas has said that more than 70 were killed in random air strikes by Israel, which holds at least 9,500 Palestinians in custody.

With mediation by Egypt and Qatar and the US, Israel and Hamas have been engaged in stalled indirect negotiations for months on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.