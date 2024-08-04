The number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons is estimated at around 9,900, Palestinian organisations specialising in prisoner affairs said in a report.

The report by the governmental Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, and the non-governmental Al-Dameer Foundation for Human Rights said on Saturday the number of prisoners in Israeli prisons at the beginning of August includes 3,432 administrative detainees, at least 250 children, and 86 women — 23 of whom are administrative detainees.

Administrative detention is Israeli military imprisonment without charge, lasting six months, that is renewable.

The report noted that detainees classified by the Israeli prison administration from Gaza as "unlawful combatants" recognised by the Israeli prison administration is 1,584, and that number does not include all Gaza detainees, especially those in camps run by the Israeli army.

The report tracked the number of those arrested by Israel in the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, some of whom were later released, coinciding with the onslaught against Gaza that began October 7.