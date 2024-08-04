A government adviser has suggested coronavirus-style measures to take back control of streets as violent riots erupted in several cities in the UK following the fatal stabbings of three young girls at a dance class earlier this week.

John Woodcock told Times Radio that he thinks the government and new ministers would understand the British public would support them in whatever measures they feel is necessary to get the situation under control.

"Hopefully we can see this petering out now over the next few days and the extra effort which is being put on forces being able to have effect," he said.

Woodcock, who was a former Labour Party MP, added: "Back in Covid, they were prepared to back measures that were needed in that situation and I think they would take a similar approach to keeping rioters off the streets now given the scale of damage that has been done to communities."

His remarks were made after police officers were injured in clashes between far-right protesters and anti-fascist demonstrators. Police made several arrests following the clashes, as authorities struggled to maintain order.

In Liverpool, the situation has been particularly tense, according to media reports.

Police reported that several officers have been injured while attempting to separate opposing groups.

A video clip showed a stall offering free copies of Quran being attacked in the city's centre.

Far-right protesters clashed with anti-fascist demonstrators who were chanting slogans such as, "Refugees are welcome here" and "Nazi scum, off our streets".

The confrontation began near Lime Street station and continued as the groups marched toward the Pier Head.

Meeting with senior ministers

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the disorder, saying the behaviour has "no place on Britain's streets", and warned that those responsible would "pay the price".

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed support for law enforcement, urging them to take decisive action against those who "sow hate" and intimidate communities.

While the riots continued, Starmer convened senior ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Cooper, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Policing Minister Diana Johnson to discuss "incidents of public disorder and unrest we have seen in towns and cities in recent days".

Reports indicate that in addition to the injuries sustained by officers, acts of vandalism have occurred. In Sunderland, a police building was ransacked and the Citizens Advice premises next door was set on fire.

Northumbria Police confirmed 10 arrests and reported four officers were hospitalised.