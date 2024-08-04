An Al Shabab suicide bomber and gunmen attacked a busy beach in the Somali capital Mogadishu killing 37 people and wounding scores more, officials said, one of the deadliest recent strikes in the East African country.

The Al Qaeda-linked armed group have been waging a fight against the internationally-backed federal government for more than 17 years.

They have previously targeted the Lido beach area, popular with business people and government members.

The assault, for which Al Shabab claimed responsibility in a post on a pro-Shabab website, began late on Friday when a suicide bomber detonated a device and gunmen stormed the area.

Graphic video shared online immediately after showed bloodied bodies on the sand.

"The overall number of the dead people we confirmed is 37," Somali Health Minister Ali Haji Adam told journalists late Saturday.

Eleven people are in intensive care units, a further 64 people remain in hospital with wounds, while 137 people with light injuries had been discharged after receiving treatment, he added.

Officer Mohamed Omar said gunmen of the group had "shot civilians randomly".

Security forces had ended the attack and killed five gunmen, while a sixth member of the group "blew himself (up) at the beach", he added.

Police spokesperson Abdifatah Adan Hassan said the attack demonstrated the group was not only targeting government officials and soldiers, but ordinary civilians as well.

'Immense devastation'