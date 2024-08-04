Israel's blocking aid, killing aid workers, preventing evacuations, and allowing humanitarian supplies to rot are crimes against humanity and the “first phase of the genocide being conducted on the other side of the border,” said Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Egypt.

“Israel's closing of the border gate, targeting aid convoys, killing humanitarian workers, blocking the evacuation of the sick and civilians, and causing the decay of thousands of trucks' worth of aid materials are crimes against humanity and constitute the first stage of the genocide being conducted on the other side of the border,” Fidan said on Sunday on X.

His remarks came after a visit to Egypt’s al Arish port and Rafah border.

Türkiye is the country that has provided the most assistance to the people of Gaza, Fidan said, adding that his purpose is not to discuss the aid sent by Ankara, but to “draw the world's attention to the genocide happening in Gaza."

He urged the global community not to remain silent on “Israel’s oppression” and called for “greater efforts” to ensure that aid reaches Gaza without being obstructed or interrupted.

He reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people, saying: "We will continue to fulfil our moral and humanitarian duties properly."

Fidan also met with North Sinai Governor Major-General Khaled Megawer, in al Arish.

Fidan's visit aimed to oversee and gather information on humanitarian aid operations directed towards Gaza, which has been under brutal blockade and attacks from Israel since October 7.

Speaking at the Rafah border gate, which Israel has closed to prevent the flow of humanitarian aid, Fidan issued a stark condemnation of the ongoing crisis caused by Israel.

"Currently, just a few hundred meters from where we stand, a humanitarian tragedy is occurring, a genocide is being committed," Fidan says at the Egyptian side of Rafah border.

"Two million people have been displaced, 40,000 women and children have been martyred. There is no medicine, no food, no water; our Palestinian brothers and sisters are struggling with hunger in the open air."