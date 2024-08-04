UK leader Keir Starmer has warned far-right protesters they will "regret" participating in England's worst rioting in 13 years, as disturbances linked to the murder of three children earlier this week flared across the country for a fifth day.

"I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder. Whether directly or those whipping up this action online, and then running away themselves," Starmer said in a TV address on Sunday.

He added that there was "no justification" for what he called "far-right thuggery" and promised to bring the perpetrators "to justice".

Masked anti-immigration demonstrators smashed several windows at a hotel that has been used to house asylum seekers in Rotherham, South Yorkshire on Sunday.

Unrest related to misinformation about the mass stabbing last Monday in the northwestern English seaside town of Southport has impacted multiple towns and cities, with anti-immigration demonstrators clashing with police.

The violence is posing an early major challenge for Starmer, who was elected only a month ago after leading Labour to a landslide win over the Conservatives.

Footage aired on the BBC showed rioters forcing their way into a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham.

They also pushed a burning bin into the building. It was not clear whether asylum seekers were inside.