WORLD
2 MIN READ
US, UK urge their nationals to leave Lebanon immediately
Lebanon is on military alert following an Israeli air strike on a southern suburb of Beirut which resulted in the assassination of senior Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr.​​​​​​​
US, UK urge their nationals to leave Lebanon immediately
Airlines from the US, Netherlands, India, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, France and Poland announced they had canceled some flights to Israel and Lebanon. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 4, 2024

The US and UK have issued warnings to their nationals to immediately leave Lebanon amid fears of a wider escalation with Israel.

The US Embassy in Beirut said on Sunday some flights by several airlines have been cancelled but “commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available.”

“We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route,” it said in a statement.

It urged those who decide to remain to “prepare contingency plans for emergencies and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period.”

The UK emphasised that “the UK continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon and advises British nationals still in the country to leave now while commercial options remain available.”

RECOMMENDED

"Family of officials working at the British Embassy Beirut have been temporarily withdrawn from the region," the UK government said.

France, Canada and Jordan were also among the latest governments to call for their citizens to leave Lebanon.

Following recent developments in the Middle East, airlines from the US, Netherlands, India, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, France and Poland announced they had cancelled some flights to Israel and Lebanon for security reasons.

Lebanon is currently in a state of heightened security and military alert following an Israeli air strike on a southern suburb of Beirut on Tuesday, which resulted in the assassination of senior Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr.​​​​​​​

RelatedHezbollah relocates in Lebanon, Syria amid Israeli threats — report
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates