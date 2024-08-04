Turkish foreign ministry has issued a travel warning for Lebanon due to rapidly deteriorating security conditions in the region.

In an official statement on Sunday, the ministry advised Turkish citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon unless necessary conditions.

For those already in the country, it urged citizens to particularly avoid the provinces of Nabatieh, South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel.

Citizens currently in Lebanon are strongly urged to leave the country while commercial flights are still operational.