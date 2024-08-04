TÜRKİYE
Turkish foreign ministry issues travel warning for Lebanon
Türkiye's foreign ministry issues an urgent travel warning for Lebanon, advising its citizens to avoid the country amid rising tension in region.
Turkish Foreign Ministry has issued an urgent travel warning for Lebanon.
August 4, 2024

Turkish foreign ministry has issued a travel warning for Lebanon due to rapidly deteriorating security conditions in the region.

In an official statement on Sunday, the ministry advised Turkish citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon unless necessary conditions.

For those already in the country, it urged citizens to particularly avoid the provinces of Nabatieh, South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel.

Citizens currently in Lebanon are strongly urged to leave the country while commercial flights are still operational.

The ministry emphasised the importance of staying informed through updates on the official websites and social media accounts of both the ministry and the Turkish embassy in Beirut.

