Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Israel made a "great mistake" in assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, in Tehran, and that it will "not go unanswered."

Pezeshkian's Sunday remarks came in a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Tehran, who delivered a message from King Abdullah II to the new Iranian president.

The Jordanian top diplomat arrived in the Iranian capital on Sunday to hold talks with Iranian leaders amid heightened regional tensions following Haniyeh's assassination.

It was the Jordanian foreign minister's first official visit to Iran since 2015. Pezeshkian said Iran expects all Islamic countries to "strongly condemn such crimes," vowing that Haniyeh's assassination will not remain unanswered.

The newly-elected Iranian president added that the cornerstone of his government’s foreign policy is to "expand and strengthen peace, tranquillity, and stability in the region and around the world."

He emphasized the need for unity among Islamic countries to stop the "aggression and crimes" of Israel against Palestinians in besieged Gaza.

'Strong and decisive response'

Earlier, Safadi held wide-ranging talks with Iran's interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani at the Foreign Ministry.

Bagheri Kani said Haniyeh’s assassination was "against all international, legal, and customary norms" and violated "regional and international security and stability, as well as the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic, making a decisive response to this crime more essential than ever," according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

He condemned the stance of Western countries, led by the US and some European states, for "backing the crimes of the Zionist regime and preventing the issuance of even a single statement in the UN Security Council condemning the recent terrorist crime of this regime."

The interim top diplomat emphasized that Israel must "receive a strong and decisive response to understand that security barbarism has heavy costs."

In his post-meeting remarks, Safadi said he informed his Iranian counterpart that he was not carrying any message from Israel or any other country to Iran, or vice versa.