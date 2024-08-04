Israel's army has said it had not changed "as of now" its policy for protecting civilians, as Iran and Hezbollah are expected to avenge the assassinations of two senior figures.

"I would like to refer tonight to the various reports and rumours that we are on alert for the enemy's response to the territory of the State of Israel," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in an online briefing to journalists on Sunday.

"I emphasise that as of now there is no change in the Home Front Command's defence policy," he said of a branch of the army that deals with the protection of civilians in times of war and emergency, including natural disasters.

Hagari and other top Israeli military and government officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have repeatedly said the country is prepared for any attack.

But Hagari said that Israel's protection is not "hermetic".

"We strive to give you the necessary warning to prepare for any threat," he said.

"The protection is not hermetic. Therefore, every citizen is required to know what the instructions are, wherever he is and to be vigilant."