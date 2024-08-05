A hotel known to have sheltered asylum seekers was targeted near the central English city of Birmingham on Sunday, police said, as violent anti-immigration rallies led by far-right protesters shake parts of Britain.

"A large group of individuals" have been "throwing projectiles, smashing windows, starting fires and targeting police" at the hotel in the town of Tamworth, with one officer injured, Staffordshire Police said in a statement.

Riots first flared in Southport late Tuesday following Monday's frenzied knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in the northwest coastal city, before spreading up and down England.

They were fuelled by false rumours on social media about the background of British-born 17-year-old suspect Axel Rudakubana, who is accused of killing a six, seven, and nine-year-old, and injuring another 10 people.

Police have blamed the violence on supporters and associated organisations of the English Defence League, an anti-Islam organisation founded 15 years ago whose supporters have been linked to football hooliganism.

Agitators have targeted at least two mosques, and the UK interior ministry announced Sunday it was offering new emergency security to Islamic places of worship.

Religious leaders call for peace

Footage aired on the BBC showed rioters forcing their way into a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham.