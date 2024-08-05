Ramallah, occupied West Bank - Moussa Asi, 58, was forced to strip naked eight times during his four months in Israeli prisons.

He was made to do so not only in front of Israeli prison guards, but in front of dozens of his fellow inmates as well.

"They would make us stand naked in front of each other in groups. They would beat us while we were naked and sexually assault us with sticks between our legs while mocking us, swearing at us and filming us," Asi told TRT World, noting that there were several cases of rape among the detainees.

"It was mentally very difficult," the father of six, who was held at the Naqab prison in the Negev desert, said.

Asi is no stranger to Israeli prisons. Prior to his most recent arrest, during which he was held without trial or charge, he was jailed seven times by Israel. But he said what he experienced in detention after October 7 was like nothing before.

"This arrest was the worst and most difficult since 1987, when I was first detained," he said.

By the time he was released in February 2024, Asi had lost 27 kilograms and needed several surgeries.

Severe prison torture

Evidence of severe torture and mistreatment of thousands of Palestinian political prisoners by Israel, particularly after October 7, has been mounting, with rights groups warning of war crimes and major human rights violations.

On August 3, hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in city centres across the occupied West Bank to protest the inhumane conditions for prisoners amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

Less than a week ago, reports emerged that a Palestinian male prisoner from Gaza had been gang-raped by a group of soldiers at the Sde Teiman military camp in the country's Naqab desert, before he was hospitalised, unable to walk.

Alongside dozens of testimonies from freed prisoners and lawyers, a new United Nations report released earlier this month detailed a range of horrific torture methods, including: electric shocks to the body, even on the genitals; waterboarding; forcing detainees to defecate in diapers; burning them with cigarettes; giving them hallucinogenic pills; sexual assault and severe beatings; along with depriving them of food, water and medical care.

A number of female and male detainees were also raped, including with sharp objects and even fire extinguishers. Other reports from Israeli whistleblowers working at military camps said some detainees had to have their arms and legs amputated due to prolonged shackling.

Since October 7, at least 58 Palestinian prisoners have died or were killed in Israeli custody. This includes people who were beaten to death, while others died from torture methods or from the denial of urgent medical care.

While at least 38 of the deceased held at the military prisons including Sdei Teiman and Anatot, were mostly from Gaza, those that died in Israel’s formal prisons were mainly from the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

‘Death squads'

Asi, who was tortured at the Naqab prison, hails from the village of Beit Liqya south of Ramallah. He told TRT World it was the three-times-a-day head count that he feared the most.

"Every time they would come in to count us, all we cared about was, all we prayed for was to come out of it alive," he said. "You know when they come inside, there will be death."

About 20 to 25 guards armed to the teeth would raid their small, overcrowded cell, he recalled, and force them to kneel on the ground, with their hands tied back.

"They would beat us with their weapons and unleash their dogs on us, and they would leave us on the ground like that for hours. We would refer to them as death squads."

On one occasion, Asi said he and other inmates witnessed a soldier cutting a prisoner's throat using a knife. “We were afraid and horrified. We felt that they wanted to kill us,” he recalled, noting that that was the first time he ever saw a prison guard attack a Palestinian detainee in that way.

The headcounts were not the only times that Asi was beaten. Soldiers would attack him and other inmates every time they were moved from one facility to another, or whenever they had a military court hearing and had to be transferred in a prison military vehicle known in Arabic as the "bosta."