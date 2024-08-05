Missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were reportedly launched from Lebanese territory into northern Israel, an Israeli official said on early Monday.

An official spokesperson for the Israeli army confirmed to Anadolu Agency that projectiles originated from Lebanon and targeted northern regions of Israel.

The spokesperson refrained from providing details regarding any casualties or injuries resulting from the attacks.

In response to the incoming threats, sirens were activated across northern Israel.

The Israeli army issued a written statement acknowledging the activation of sirens and the ongoing situation.