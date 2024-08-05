Monday, August 5, 2024

1513 GMT — The EU foreign policy chief has said that he is "gravely concerned" over the continuing destruction of key civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including a water treatment plant in Rafah.

"The ever-worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is creating life-threatening conditions for an already severely weakened civilian population that continues to be subject to starvation and repeated displacement into overcrowded tent camps for the tenth consecutive month, with no end in sight and nowhere to go," Josep Borrell said in a statement.

Borrell voiced concern about the collapse of sanitation, solid waste management, and health systems, causing the spread of diseases, including polio and skin and respiratory infections, in particular among children.

1721 GMT — Jordan's king warns in call with Biden of Israeli 'hostile acts' in East Jerusalem

Jordan's King Abdullah, in a phone call with US President Joe Biden, has warned of what he called "hostile acts" by Israeli settlers that threaten the status quo of the East Jerusalem's holy sites, the royal court said in a statement.

1648 GMT — Germany is preparing to evacuate nationals out of Lebanon, Spiegel says

Germany is preparing to evacuate its nationals from Lebanon and elsewhere in the Middle East amid concerns over an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran and the Tehran-aligned group Hezbollah, Spiegel magazine has reported.

Germany's air force has been readying a small fleet of A400M transport aircraft that could shuttle people from Beirut to southern Cyprus island, Spiegel said, without specifying its sources.

1621 GMT — Israel army says US CENTCOM chief in Israel to assess security

The Israeli military has said the head of US Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, arrived in Israel to assess the security situation as fears of a regional war grow in the Middle East.

Kurilla met Israeli army chief, Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi, and "held a joint situational assessment on security and strategic issues, as well as joint preparations in the region, as part of the response to threats in the Middle East", a statement said.

1517 GMT — Egypt calls for end to Gaza war, aid delivery ‘without conditions’

Egypt has called for ending Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza and access to humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave “without conditions.”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks in Cairo with his Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is visiting Egypt upon an Egyptian invitation.

“We discussed the crisis in Gaza, as well as the situation in Libya, Sudan, Yemen, and the Red Sea,” Abdelatty said during a joint press conference with Fidan.

“Our message to the world is to work towards ending the war in Gaza and ensuring that aid reaches the enclave without conditions or obstacles,” he added.

1509 GMT — Palestinian detainee dies of torture at Israel’s Sde Teiman Prison: Palestinian groups

A Palestinian detainee from Gaza died of torture at the notorious Sde Teiman Prison in southern Israel, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

“Omar Junaid was one of scores of Gazan detainees who died of torture at Israeli prisons,” the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, Junaid was arrested along with his brother by Israeli forces on December 24, 2023.

1452 GMT — Türkiye to join genocide case against Israel at ICJ: Fidan

Türkiye will file to join the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Fidan has announced.

“We will submit our prepared file to join the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice at The Hague on Wednesday," Fidan said on Monday at a news conference alongside his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo.

Fidan added that those who condemn the Russia-Ukraine war are playing “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” in the face of Israeli’s continued occupation of Palestinian lands.

1342 GMT — Malaysia condemns latest Israeli air strikes on UN-run schools in Gaza

Malaysia has condemned “in strongest terms” the latest attacks by the Israeli forces targeting two UN-run schools in Gaza, killing 30 civilians.

“The intransigence of the Zionist Israeli regime, bent on its continuous genocide and widespread destruction in Gaza, demands more concrete and effective responses from members of the international community, in particular those who champion a rules-based international order," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The Israeli “Zionist” regime, it added, is demonstrating to the world its arrogance by ignoring the overwhelming international calls for a cease-fire as outlined in the UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2735 (2024).

1327 GMT — Ireland urges nationals to leave Lebanon while still possible

Ireland has urged its nationals to leave Lebanon while it is still possible, according to an official statement.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs strongly advises against all travel to Lebanon at this time. The Department strongly advises all Irish citizens currently in Lebanon to leave now while commercial options remain available," the ministry said.

It emphasised that the situation in Lebanon was "highly volatile" and unpredictable, and urged citizens to “not rely on evacuation options being possible if commercial options become unavailable."

1252 GMT — Egypt denies Israeli claims about Gaza tunnels

Egypt has dismissed Israeli claims about the existence of operational tunnels beneath the border area with the Gaza

On Sunday, the Israeli military claimed that its forces had discovered numerous underground tunnel routes in the Philadelphi Corridor.

These claims “are an Israeli attempt to divert attention away from its failures in Gaza and to justify its aggression, ” the state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel said, citing a well-placed Egyptian source.

1242 GMT —Ongoing Israeli air strikes on Gaza kill several Palestinians

At least seven Palestinians have been killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, according to medical sources.

Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood of Gaza City, leaving four people dead, Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a statement.

Two more people were killed in a drone strike targeting a motorcycle and a gathering of civilians near Al-Maghazi Park in central Gaza, a medical source said.

A Palestinian woman was also killed and several people were injured in another drone strike in central Gaza, another medical source said.

1227 GMT — Netanyahu seeks US guarantee to resume Israeli war on Gaza: report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been seeking a US guarantee that Tel Aviv can resume its war on Gaza if there is no progress in implementing a proposed Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap deal, according to Israeli media.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, citing an unnamed Israeli official, said Washington has agreed to send a letter of commitment, but only after the cease-fire and prisoner swap deal is signed.

1225 GMT — Torture, sexual violence against Palestinian detainees 'war crime': Amnesty International

Israel’s inhumane treatment of Palestinian detainees at Sde Teiman Prison in southern Israel, including torture and sexual violence, are "war crimes,” according to an official of Amnesty International, a global human rights watchdog.

“In its recent research, Amnesty International documented the harrowing torture and other ill-treatment of Palestinian detainees at Sde Teiman military camp and other detention facilities,” Sara Hashash, deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, told Anadolu.

Hashash added that in the context of an armed conflict, torture and other ill-treatment, including sexual violence, are “war crimes.”

1038 GMT — Gaza death toll tops 39,600 amid relentless Israeli attacks

At least 40 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, bringing the overall death toll to 39,623 since October 7, the Health Ministry in the battered enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 91,469 other people have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 40 people and injured 71 others in two massacres against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said. "Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.