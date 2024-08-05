US President Joe Biden will convene his national security team to discuss developments in the Middle East, said the White House.

The meeting, which is closed to the press, will be held in the situation room on Monday.

Separately, Biden will speak with Jordan's King Abdullah II, the White House added.

Nearly 39,600 Palestinians have been killed in almost 10 months since Israel launched a brutal onslaught against Gaza that began October 7 following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The assault has sparked increased regional tensions, with the latest escalation occurring last Wednesday when Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran, a day after an Israeli strike in a suburb of Beirut killed a senior military commander from the Lebanese group Hezbollah.