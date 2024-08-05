WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden to convene national security team to discuss Middle East: White House
The US president is also expected to speak with the Jordanian king.
Biden to convene national security team to discuss Middle East: White House
The meeting, which is closed to the press, will be held in the situation room. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 5, 2024

US President Joe Biden will convene his national security team to discuss developments in the Middle East, said the White House.

The meeting, which is closed to the press, will be held in the situation room on Monday.

Separately, Biden will speak with Jordan's King Abdullah II, the White House added.

Nearly 39,600 Palestinians have been killed in almost 10 months since Israel launched a brutal onslaught against Gaza that began October 7 following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The assault has sparked increased regional tensions, with the latest escalation occurring last Wednesday when Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran, a day after an Israeli strike in a suburb of Beirut killed a senior military commander from the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

RECOMMENDED

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei reportedly ordered a strike on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's killing.

The Pentagon announced Friday that the US will deploy additional military assets to the Middle East amid rising tensions in the region.

"The Department of Defense continues to take steps to mitigate the possibility of a regional escalation by Iran or Iran's partners and proxies," it said.

RelatedIsrael says no change in defence policy amid Iran, Hezbollah retaliation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN