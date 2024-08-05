WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bangladesh on edge as army chief to make important announcement
"General Waker will address the people at 3:00 pm (local time)," says military spokesman.
Bangladesh on edge as army chief to make important announcement
Members of the Bangladesh Army are seen on duty on the second day of curfew. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 5, 2024

Bangladesh's army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman will address the country on Monday after more than a month of deadly protests, which now seek Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, a military spokesman said.

"General Waker will address the people at 3:00 pm (0900 GMT)," said Rashedul Alam, an official of the Inter Service Public Relations, the official spokesman of the military.

RECOMMENDED

This is a developing story...

RelatedBangladesh set for more  protests after deadly clashes
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN