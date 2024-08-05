Scottish leader Humza Yousaf has called for decisive action, warning that the situation is spiralling out of control following widespread unrest across the UK.

"How much worse does it have to get before the army is sent in Keir Starmer? The Police clearly do not have a handle on this situation. This pogrom against Muslims and People of Colour is going to cost lives unless these far-right thugs are stopped," Yousaf said on X, highlighting the urgency of the crisis.

The 39-year-old became the first Scottish Asian and Muslim to hold the office of first minister – as the position is formally known in Scotland – about a year ago.

Faced with the likelihood of a parliamentary vote of no-confidence, he has resigned in May 2024.

More than 100 people have been arrested after demonstrations organised by far-right groups descended into disorder across several towns and cities, including Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool and Belfast.

The violence has resulted in looting, attacks on police, and significant community tension.

Tensions peak