Turkish FM Fidan meets Egypt's President Sisi
Hakan Fidan also meets his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, who was appointed foreign minister last month.
Fidan's visit to Egypt began on Sunday at the invitation of his Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty./ Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
August 5, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi in El Alamein, northern Egypt.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting on social media platform X on Monday, but neither side disclosed the discussions' details.

Türkiye has been working to further consolidate relations with several regional countries, including Egypt, as part of a broader diplomatic initiative. 

Fidan later met with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, both the Turkish Foreign Ministry and Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid wrote on X. The top diplomats discussed endeavors to solidify ties as well as coordination on regional and global issues.

It was the first meeting between the two top diplomats since Abdelatty was appointed.

Fidan's visit to Egypt, which began on Sunday at the invitation of his Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, included stops at Egypt's al Arish port, the Rafah border crossing, and the Egyptian Red Crescent Logistics Centre.

