Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi in El Alamein, northern Egypt.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting on social media platform X on Monday, but neither side disclosed the discussions' details.

Türkiye has been working to further consolidate relations with several regional countries, including Egypt, as part of a broader diplomatic initiative.

Fidan later met with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, both the Turkish Foreign Ministry and Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid wrote on X. The top diplomats discussed endeavors to solidify ties as well as coordination on regional and global issues.