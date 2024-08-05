Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, the country's army chief has said, announcing that an interim government will run the affairs of the country.

Chief of Army Staff Waker-Uz-Zaman asked the protesters to go home and let the military restore peace.

'Manage the nation'

Zaman said in a televised address that after discussions with "all political parties", it was decided that an interim government would be formed.

It was not clear if the army would play a role, but Zaman said: "We will now go to the president of the country, where we will discuss about the formation of the interim government, form the interim government, and manage the nation," he said.

End of 15-year rule

The development means the end of 15-year rule of Awami League, the party of the founder of the republic.

Reports say Hasina, 76, fled to neighbouring India's West Bengal state.

Earlier reports had suggested that Hasina, along with her sister, had left the capital Dhaka amid widespread protests.

"She and her sister have left Ganabhaban (the premier's official residence) for a safer place," the source said. "She wanted to record a speech. But she could not get an opportunity to do that."

The source adding she left first by motorcade but then was flown out, "She was later evacuated on a helicopter."

Cheering crowds

Jubilant looking crowds had waved flags, some dancing on top of a tank in the streets on Monday morning before hundreds broke through the gates of Hasina's official residence.

Bangladesh's Channel 24 broadcast images of crowds running into the compound, waving to the camera as they celebrated.

Others smashed a statues of Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahma, the country's independence hero.

Son urges security forces to act

Before the protesters had stormed the compound, Hasina's son urged the country's security forces to block any takeover.

"Your duty is to keep our people safe and our country safe and to uphold the constitution," her son, US-based Sajeeb Wazed Joy, said in a post on Facebook.

"It means don't allow any unelected government to come in power for one minute, it is your duty."