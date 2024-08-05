Britain reeled under the worst riots in 13 years as far-right vandals clashed with police, targeted mosques and looted stores following last week’s fatal stabbing of three children in Southport.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has blamed “far-right thuggery” by a “tiny mindless minority” for the unrest that has gripped Liverpool, Lancaster, Leeds, Birmingham, Hull and Belfast, among other cities.

In order to quell rumours on social media that sparked the protests—that the attacker was a Muslim immigrant—a judge ordered that the suspect’s identity be revealed. “Continuing to prevent full reporting at this stage has the disadvantage of allowing others who are up to mischief to continue to spread misinformation in a vacuum,” said Liverpool judge Andrew Menary.

The suspect Axel Rudakubana—a teenager born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents—turned out to be neither Muslim nor a migrant to the UK.

Related British Muslims fear for safety amid far-right protests targeting mosques

Speaking to TRT World, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Britain Zara Mohammed says the situation is tense for Muslims in the UK.

“The anxiety and fear is palpable. Muslims had nothing to do with the murders in Southport, but they’re still attacking mosques. How does that make sense? I think it’s the hierarchy of racism where Muslims are not seen as important, and I think that’s the challenge,” she says.

Yet the misinformation campaigns linking the attacks to Muslims continued, and conservative talk show guests complained about the ‘Islamification of Britain,’ even after the suspect’s identity was revealed.

Some of the posts shared by these far-right groups and individuals on social media included slogans like: “We need our country back”, and “Enough is enough.”

“It’s both Islamophobic and anti-migrant rhetoric because they’re linked,” says Mohammed.