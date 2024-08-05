BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
German chip maker Infineon slashes 1,400 jobs
The news comes after US chip giant Intel also announced it will slash more than 15 percent of its workforce as it seeks to cut about $20 billion in expenses this year.
German chip maker Infineon slashes 1,400 jobs
The group downgraded its outlook for 2024, and now expects revenues of around $16.46 billion (15 billion euros). / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 5, 2024

German chip maker Infineon has said it will slash 1,400 jobs and relocate 1,400 more due to a tough market environment, as it announced falling profits and downgraded its outlook.

The job cuts, announced on Monday, are from a workforce of about 58,600 worldwide. They are part of a company-wide restructuring that was launched in May.

The programme is aimed at "strengthening our competitiveness", said CEO Jochen Hanebeck in a statement, alongside the release of results for the third quarter of the group's financial year.

A spokesman confirmed to AFP news agency that the jobs would be cut and relocated to locations with lower costs, without giving further details.

The news comes after US chip giant Intel announced last week it will slash more than 15 percent of its workforce as it seeks to cut about $20 billion in expenses this year.

RelatedIntel cuts over 15 pct of its workforce to streamline operations

Net profit down 52%

Infineon reported a net profit of $441 million (403 million euros) in the three months to the end of June, down 52 percent from a year earlier.

RECOMMENDED

Revenues came in at $4.06 billion (3.7 billion euros), down from about $4.50 billion (4.1 billion euros) a year earlier.

The group downgraded its outlook for 2024, and now expects revenues of around $16.46 billion (15 billion euros).

That is the third downgrade in recent times, with Infineon having earlier expected sales of about $17.56 billion (16 billion euros).

"The recovery in our target markets is progressing only slowly," said Hanebeck.

He referred to "prolonged weak economic momentum" but insisted that Infineon continues to "hold up well" in a "challenging" market environment.

Revenues in its "green industrial power" and "power and sensor systems" divisions fell heavily in the quarter from a year earlier but sales in its automotive division were stable.

Related‘Chip Wars’: US, China and the battle for semiconductor supremacy
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks