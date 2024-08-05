Just over a month after he became Bangladesh's army chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been thrust into the limelight, announcing the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who fled the country.

Zaman said in a televised address on Monday that after discussions with "all political parties", it was decided that an interim government would be formed.

It was not clear if the army would play a role, but Zaman said:

"We will now go to the president of the country, where we will discuss about the formation of the interim government, form the interim government, and manage the nation," he said.

Zaman, 58, assumed the duties of army chief on June 23 for three years — the normal tenure for the position.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman