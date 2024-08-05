WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several countries issue UK travel advisory amid far-right violence
Malaysia was the first nation to issue a travel warning on the UK, as far-right mobs target asylum seekers and ethnic minority communities across the country.
Several countries issue UK travel advisory amid far-right violence
A storm of anti-Muslim disinformation on social media has fuelled far-right violence in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing attack in the northern English seaside town of Southport on July 29. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 5, 2024

Malaysia, Australia and Nigeria have issued travel advisory to their citizens amid riots in the UK.

“Malaysians residing in or travelling to the United Kingdom are urged to stay away from protest areas, remain vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance provided by local authorities, ” the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on late Sunday.

Malaysia is the first nation to issue a travel warning on the UK, since the latter saw the worst wave of riots in 13 years, with far-right demonstrators targeting asylum seekers and ethnic minority communities across the country.

In Canberra, the government urged Australian citizens to avoid areas where protests are occurring "due to the potential for disruption and violence."

"Monitor the media for information and updates. Follow the instructions of local authorities," the Foreign Minister said in a n advisory to Australian nationals.

Kuala Lumpur said it was “closely monitoring the series of protests currently taking place in several areas" of the UK.

Later on Monday, Nigeria also issued a travel warning to citizens planning to visit Britain to be extra vigilant and take measures, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

"Avoid political processions and protest, rallies or marches. Avoid crowded areas large gatherings and be vigilant and self-aware all times," the advisory warned.

RECOMMENDED
Related'Islamophobia driving far-right riots in UK': Muslim Council leader

Far-right violence

A storm of anti-Muslim disinformation on social media has fuelled far-right violence in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing attack in the northern English seaside town of Southport on July 29.

False reports spread by extremist far-right social media accounts claimed the suspect was a Muslim and a migrant, which were echoed in the mob’s Islamophobic vitriolic chants.

Police have so far said the suspect is a 17-year-old man who was born in Cardiff, the capital of Wales, and lived in a village near Southport.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry urged its citizens to register their presence with the Southeast Asian nation’s diplomatic mission in London.

RelatedUK far-right protesters target Birmingham asylum hotel with projectiles
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks