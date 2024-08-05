TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to join genocide case against Israel at ICJ
"No matter what atrocities this bloodthirsty genocide network commits, it won't stop Türkiye or the Turkish people from standing in solidarity with the Palestinians," Erdogan says.
Erdogan says Türkiye is doing everything in its power to end as soon as possible the "barbarism" that has claimed the lives of 40,000 innocents in Gaza over the past ten months. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
August 5, 2024

Türkiye will submit a petition to join the world court genocide case against Israel, the nation's president has announced.

"Our parliamentary legal team will submit our petition to join the genocide case against Israel to the International Court of Justice in The Hague" on Wednesday, said Recep Tayyip President Erdogan on Monday.

Türkiye is doing everything in its power to end as soon as possible the "barbarism" that has claimed the lives of 40,000 innocents in Gaza over the past ten months, Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"No matter what atrocities this bloodthirsty genocide network commits, it won't stop Türkiye or the Turkish people from standing in solidarity with the Palestinians," he added.

Türkiye, with all its resources, stands with Palestine "in these difficult days of struggle for its existence," he said.

"Unfortunately, Western actors, particularly the US, have become captives of Israel and a handful of fanatic Zionists."

“No hopeful outcome emerged from the ceasefire talks. Despite Hamas's constructive stance, the Netanyahu administration has repeatedly demonstrated its intention to continue its policy of massacres,” he added.

Foreign minister's announcement in Cairo

Earlier, at a press conference alongside his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo, Hakan Fidan announced that Türkiye would apply to join the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Fidan added that those who condemn the Russia-Ukraine war are playing “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” in the face of Israeli’s continued occupation of Palestinian lands.

He added that last week Israel killed the “chief negotiator in the Gaza ceasefire talks,” meaning Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, “in a treacherous assassination.”

He also urged “Israel’s owners” to “hold onto its leash,” warning that the region can no longer tolerate Tel Aviv's “provocations,” referring t o its attacks in Lebanon and Iran that threaten to spread the war.

Ankara and Cairo have made every effort to prevent the spread of war in the region, the Turkish foreign minister said.

Fidan began his two-day visit to Egypt on Sunday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
