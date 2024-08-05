The assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh on July 31, in Iran’s capital Tehran has escalated the crises in the Middle East to a new level.

The assassination of a political leader and negotiator, orchestrated by the Benjamin Netanyahu government to expand the Gaza conflict to a regional scale and hinder peace efforts, has been condemned by numerous countries and individuals in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – one of the most vocal supporters of the Palestinian cause – vehemently condemned the assassination, describing it as a vile attack intended to demoralise and intimidate the Palestinians. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a statement denouncing this "heinous" assassination.

As tensions escalate in the region, the US has deployed a naval fleet in the region in anticipation of retaliatory strikes by Iran or its proxy militia groups.

How close, then, is the region to a war? And how will it affect the Middle East already caught up in the horrors of the Gaza war?

Who said what?

Although Iran was quick to pinpoint Israel for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, there are still many unanswered questions regarding how the assassination was carried out.

In its most recent statement on the matter, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Haniyeh was killed by a projectile equipped with a seven-kg explosive warhead fired from outside the building.

Iranian media reports have alleged that this projectile was a Spike NLOS multi-purpose missile manufactured by the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

The assassination of a state host by an Israeli-made missile with a maximum range of 32 km reveals, first and foremost, Iran's security and intelligence weaknesses, signifying a significant loss of prestige for Tehran.

Indeed, Iranian officials declared in their statements following the assassination that the Shia-majority country will definitely retaliate, and its response will be severe.

"The Zionist, cruel, and terrorist regime, by martyring our dear guest in our home, has left us in mourning, but it has also prepared the ground for a severe punishment for itself," Supreme Leader Khamenei stated after the assassination, emphasising that avenging Haniyeh was Iran's duty.

On August 5, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani reiterated the view in a press statement. "Iran has the right to punish the aggressor in accordance with international law. No one can question Iran's legal right to punish the aggressor and deter the usurper Zionist regime," he said, thereby underscoring that Iran will definitely seek revenge.

Iran's reactions were not limited to the Leader of the Revolution and the Foreign Ministry.

Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), stated on August 5: "The Israelis realise their mistake when they receive a strong response. They always make miscalculations, and this time they have repeated this mistake." He asserted that Iran will definitely retaliate.

Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Islamic Shura Majlis (Iranian Parliament), echoed other officials by stating that Iran's revenge against Israel will be clear, deterrent, sharp, regretful, and painful.

The rhetoric makes it amply clear that Iran is definitely seeking revenge on Israel and will not leave Haniyeh's blood unavenged.