Authorities in India-administered Kashmir have heightened security and temporarily suspended Hindu pilgrimage as the region marks its fifth anniversary since the special status of the region was scrapped.

Several politicians said on Monday that they have been placed under house arrest.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said August 5, 2019 “will go down in history not just as a dark day” for Jammu and Kashmir but a “blot on Indian democracy.”

New Delhi on August 5, 2019, removed the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Articles 370 and 35A.

It also downgraded and divided the disputed region into two federally administered Union Territories (UT).

Since then, the UT of administered Jammu and Kashmir, and the UT of Ladakh have been separately administered.

Mufti said New Delhi had “disempowered, dismembered and robbed” Jammu and Kashmir of “everything special and sacrosanct to us” on August 5.

“Since then, the state has been threatened into silence which is touted as ‘peace and normalcy’ to the rest of the country,” she said on X.

"Five years on the siege continues but so does the unyielding defiance and resistance. We Kashmiris refuse to be erased and unpeopled."