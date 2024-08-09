The United States is an empire in deep decline, and Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris won't be able to save it. That's the perspective of Cornel West, an American academic and activist who is running for president as an independent in November.

In a recent interview with TRT World, West delivered a searing critique of Harris, questioning her potential to bring meaningful policy changes as president while remaining tethered to Silicon Valley and Wall Street.

He argued that while Harris may galvanise black voters frustrated with the status quo, her political approach suggests little deviation from her predecessor US President Joe Biden’s path. Here are excerpts of his interview, which touch on the problem with American elections, the importance of speaking up for the working class and politicians' "disgusting" support for Israel.

TRT World: Do you think that Kamala Harris will be any different than Joe Biden for the American people?

Cornel West: Well, in regard to various issues, she certainly galvanises black folk who are so desperate and frustrated and too willing too often to capitulate to an unjust status quo.

But in terms of policy, I don't think it would be that big a difference. She's still very much a defender of the American empire. She's still very much an enabler of the genocide in Gaza. She's still very much tied to Silicon Valley and the big money there, as well as big money in Wall Street and the military historical policies around the world so there's a certain kind of superficial dynamism that's taking place.

When you actually scratch the surface, I don't think there's going to be any deep differences in regard to policies, both of the imperial policies abroad or the pro-corporate policies within the American empire.

TRT World: And regarding what you said about Black voters, do you think that she will motivate people to come to the polls like former US president Barack Obama did?

Cornel West: Whether she'll be able to get as many as Obama is an open question because it is an open moment when people see through Obama.

I mean, it was under Obama, along with a Black attorney general and Black homeland security member of Cabinet that you had Black Lives Matter. So you had an awakening of police murders and police brutality, generating a critique and condemnation of the Black president, the Black cabinet member and a Black attorney general.

When empires begin to decay and decline and deteriorate, when they begin to collapse and implode, it's hard to find a way out. I mean, there's a sense in which all you can do is try to tell the truth and seek justice.

And so I think that Kamala Harris is going to have a certain kind of a challenge there, because more and more people see through the Black face and high police strategy.

TRT World: It's kind of like a honeymoon period, right now?

Cornel West: Absolutely. No doubt about that.

TRT World: You previously said, "We are reaping what we sowed – the blowback of organised greed at the top, weaponized hatred in the middle and massive social misery below." What's the way out?

Cornel West: You see, when empires begin to decay and decline and deteriorate, when they begin to collapse and implode, it's hard to find a way out. I mean, there's a sense in which all you can do is try to tell the truth and seek justice.

Try to preserve your own personal integrity, but you're sullied around the world. But if you look at America solely from the vantage point of the US context, it looks like it's just headed towards self-destruction, headed toward fascism.

It's very important, I think, to look at America in an international context, and it's there where you see more of the breakthroughs and possibilities in the Global South, the solidarity with various oppressed peoples around the world.

But right now, America seems to be just too intoxicated with its own move toward self-destruction in the form of fascism. Talk about making America great again, or the militaristic adventures. Talk about where the genuine antifascist is and the Democratic Party being genuinely anti-fascist is a joke.

TRT World: Can you elaborate on that?

Cornel West: That it was their policies in many ways that helped produce Trumpism.

You see, it was the organised greed at the top under the neoliberal policies. Neo-liberalism was a class war against poor people. It was a class war against working people, and it generated the largest mass incarceration regime in the modern world. And the major architect was Joe Biden. And you can see how contradictory it is. The very black folk that loved Joe Biden, it was their kids that he incarcerated.

And as a more percentage, more Black people are incarcerated in the United States than any other place around the globe. So that was the underside of the American empire in the 1980s and '90s, which then pulled the rug from under so many working people of all colours who saw their wages stagnate for over 40 years.

And that's part of the economic frustrations of Donald Trump's social base, that they know that the professional-managerial class tied to big money and big military has led toward their economic stagnation.

So they rejected the Democratic Party, rejected its neoliberalism - but they chose neofascism. They didn't ask for a Bernie Sanders. They didn't opt for populism or a left-wing agenda at all.

Because the left in the United States, as you know, in light of what we try to do with our presidential campaign, right, that when you speak these kind of truths that I'm talking about and pursue this kind of justice for poor people and working people, Indigenous people and others, that it's hard to get traction.

So much of corporate media in the United States is state propaganda. So they won't talk about Gaza, they won't talk about mass incarceration, they won't talk about poverty.

You got 40 percent of the US population in poverty, in low-wage jobs. Some 62 percent of the country lives paycheck to paycheck, in the richest nation in the history of the world.

What is that? That's that organised greed at the top. That precisely is a weaponised hatred that tries to seduce folk to scapegoat the most vulnerable rather than confront the most powerful. So you turn on the immigrants, the precious immigrants there at the Mexican border, not the immigrants on the northern border with Canada.

But my main point is, there are many here in the belly of this beast who are going to fight and go down fighting in the name of the truth and justice and solidarity with those friends, the so-called wretched of the Earth.

TRT World: So with the corporate media being so tight and it seems like people are attracted to the simple messaging of Trump, how do you get through to people to understand that they're there going from the frying pan into the fire? And how do you keep going?

Cornel West: You can't give up. You can't sell out, you can't cave in. You gotta hold on and speak your truth. And of course, history is always incomplete and unfinished. It's always unpredictable. You don't know what the catalysts are.

What cause will set in with the new wave of awakening and the new kinds of reckonings? But we know that history has always been this way. I mean, anybody who's been in solidarity with poor people, in solidarity with the vulnerable - kings, queens, monarchs, patriarchs, white supremacists, all these elites who often are unaccountable, every generation.

Look at this sister here (pointing to a picture of an American abolitionist behind him). That's Harriet Tubman, right? Yeah, 19 times she went into the belly of the beast (to free enslaved people). And what was she trying to say to Black people?

Don't confuse movement on the plantation with being on the Underground Railroad right now. You got some Black folk who want to be head of the Democratic Party plantation, and they think that's where freedom is.

No, you're still on the plantation. The permanent power in the Democratic plantation are the economic elite, from Wall Street to Silicon Valley to the weapon manufacturers and so forth.

Those are the ones who often called the shots and you saw that very clearly, even with Biden. He's somebody who's been at it for 50 years. And the donors get together. They pulled the plug on Biden.

He had no money flowing in at all. And then, of course, the media, the New York Times and the Washington Post who are just very much state propaganda for what we used to call neoliberals. They turn on him and next thing you know, he's gone. And then finally when he steps back they tell lies about him.

'He's selfless, like George Washington.'

We all know George Washington had 100 percent of the people asking him to stay before he went back to his barbaric slave plantation, but they wanted him to stay. With Biden, 98 percent wanted him to leave, and now they're comparing him to George Washington. 'This was selfless. This is heroic.'

No. He got pushed out and he's a genocide denier.

'He is the greatest president. We've had the most consequential president.' Even Bernie Sanders, even (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), the so-called progressive in the Democratic Party plantation, was talking about how great he was.

How many Palestinian babies did he enable the murder of. What are you talking about? 'Well, he has some social democratic agenda.' You know what - the African government had social democratic programs for Afrikaners.

Does that make him progressive in any serious way? Not really. Not one is predicated on apartheid. Not one is predicated on this weaponised hatred and so forth. You can even go back to Hitler. I'm sure he had social democratic projects. There was no unemployment. He made trains run on time.

(But) what about your precious Jewish brothers and sisters, the precious communists and socialists and anarchists and the gays and lesbians who all taken to the cars and the gipsies, taken to the concentration camps? But see, in the United States, the framework is so narrow that 10, 20, 30 years from now, people will look back and say, God, it was Biden.

Now he hands the mantle over to Kamala Harris. And you think she's this great progressive, Please. Somebody's got to tell the truth.

TRT World: You mentioned Gaza. What did you think of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech in Congress and everybody clapping and giving him standing ovations and all of that?

Cornel West: It was beyond disgusting. It was beyond disgusting. But I just thought about, you know, earlier moments in the history of genocide.

You think of people who are not just turning a blind eye, but who are aggressively affirming the very agents of genocide, or to put it in philosophical language, we're seeing the worst of the wretchedness of the human species.

And we just have to remind ourselves that there's always a cloud of witnesses who exemplify the wonderfulness of the human species.

But the wretchedness of it is all the greed, the hatred, the indifference, the acting as if people are not suffering, the rendering invisible, that people who are wrestling with levels of misery. We don't have a language for that. That's what makes it to me, beyond disgusting.

In both parties, the fascist Republicans on their plantation and the Democrats as well.

TRT World: Speaking about the duopoly we have in this country with Republicans and Democrats, how are you trying to break through that? I know you've been trying to get on ballots in all these states and it's been really difficult. Can you talk a little bit about those challenges and your efforts there?

Cornel West: Well, we have made a number of breakthroughs. We started with zero and we got Alaska.

And so we're up to about 11 officially. We already have another number, another six or so that should fall in place. And then we've got writing campaigns because certain states just make it nearly impossible. But you can write in California and New York and still have some kind of impact. But we actually are doing very well given the treacherous terrain that we're on.

TRT World: When it was just Biden and Trump, I had a feeling that there was going to be a lot of support for independent candidates. Now, with Kamala Harris, what do you think about that?

Cornel West: It's hard to say. It's hard to say right now at the moment of frenzy, you know, that's going to die down rather quickly.