Türkiye's foreign ministry has conveyed deep sadness regarding the recent developments in Bangladesh.

According to the statement published by the ministry, Türkiye has been closely monitoring the situation and has expressed sorrow over the loss of life during the demonstrations.

Türkiye emphasised its hope that the recently announced interim government in Bangladesh will adhere to the country's Constitution and guide the nation towards elections.

The Turkish government expressed its desire for these elections to foster democracy, peace, and stability in Bangladesh, highlighting the long-standing brotherly relations between the two nations.

Bangladesh in turmoil

At least 94 people were killed on Sunday, including 14 police officers, in the deadliest day of the ongoing unrest that began with peaceful anti-quota protests and turned into violent clashes.