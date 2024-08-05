TÜRKİYE
Türkiye expresses hope for Bangladesh's democracy amid recent turmoil
Türkiye emphasises its hope that recently announced future interim government in Bangladesh will adhere to the country's Constitution and guide the nation towards elections.
In an official statement, the Turkish foreign ministry expresses deep sadness for those who lost their lives during the demonstrations in Bangladesh. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
August 5, 2024

Türkiye's foreign ministry has conveyed deep sadness regarding the recent developments in Bangladesh.

According to the statement published by the ministry, Türkiye has been closely monitoring the situation and has expressed sorrow over the loss of life during the demonstrations.

Türkiye emphasised its hope that the recently announced interim government in Bangladesh will adhere to the country's Constitution and guide the nation towards elections.

The Turkish government expressed its desire for these elections to foster democracy, peace, and stability in Bangladesh, highlighting the long-standing brotherly relations between the two nations.

Bangladesh in turmoil

At least 94 people were killed on Sunday, including 14 police officers, in the deadliest day of the ongoing unrest that began with peaceful anti-quota protests and turned into violent clashes.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, the country's army chief has said, announcing that an interim government will run the affairs of the country.

Chief of Army Staff Waker-Uz-Zaman asked the protesters to go home and let the military restore peace.

The development means the end of 15-year rule of Awami League, the party of the founder of the republic.

Reports say Hasina, 76, fled to neighbouring India's West Bengal state.

Earlier reports had suggested that Hasina, along with her sister, had left the capital Dhaka amid widespread protests.

Protesters and government supporters countrywide battled each other with sticks and knives, and security forces opened fire.

The day's violence took the total number of people killed since protests began in early July to at least 300, according to an AFP news agency tally based on police, government officials and doctors at hospitals.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
