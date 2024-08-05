WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 50 more people killed in Bangladesh unrest, curfew to be lifted
Reports suggest that at least 44 of the dead were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday while police said 11 others were killed elsewhere.
Bangladesh curfew to end Tuesday, businesses to reopen: / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 5, 2024

At least 56 people have been killed during violent unrest in Bangladesh as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country in the face of widespread protests, police and doctors said, updating an earlier toll.

At least 44 of the dead were brought to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, an AFP news agency correspondent said on Monday, reporting all had bullet wounds.

Police said 11 others were killed elsewhere in the capital, and another in the port city of Chittagong.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's president late on Monday ordered the release of opposition leader Khaleda Zia.

The decision comes after leaders of opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, met the President for talks.

Zia, founder of the BNP, has been under arrest since 2018.

Bangladesh's military has said it would lift a curfew imposed to quash protests at dawn Tuesday, hours after it seized power following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Offices, factories, schools, colleges will be open" from 0000 GMT Tuesday", the military said in a statement.

SOURCE:AA, AFP, Reuters
