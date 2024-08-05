Rockets have been fired towards an Iraqi base hosting US troops days after an American strike killed four pro-Iran Iraqi fighters, and amid fears of regional escalation, Iraqi sources have said.

"Rockets were launched at Ain al-Assad base" in Anbar province, said the military source on Monday.

While some "fell inside the base", one rocket landed on a nearby village without causing any damage, the source added.

A commander in a pro-Iran armed group said that at least "two rockets targeted" the base, without saying who had carried out the attack.

Another source in the group confirmed an attack occurred.

All sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media.