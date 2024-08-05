Continuing days of hooliganism and vandalism, hundreds of far-right rioters have clashed with anti-racism protesters and police in Plymouth, southwestern England.

Police arrested at least seven people on Monday who tried to keep the two groups separated.

Organised by far-right groups, including the anti-Muslim and xenophobic English Defense League on social media platforms and messaging apps, the rioters gathered in the city centre starting in the early afternoon.

Another group organised by anti-racism platforms was also in the city centre to hold a counter-protest.

Several police officers were wounded in skirmishes between the two sides, and a police van was damaged.

According to the latest numbers, more than 400 people have been arrested by the police for getting involved in violent riots across the country over the last several days.

'Not a protest, pure violence'

After chairing a Cobra emergency response committee meeting with senior police officials, Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned those taking part in riots of the full force of the law.

"This is not protest, it is pure violence," he wrote on X, adding: "We will have a standing army of public duty officers."

"We will ramp up criminal justice. We will apply criminal law online as well as offline. We will not tolerate attacks on mosques or on Muslim communities."

The violence is a major challenge for Starmer who led his Labour party to a landslide win over the Conservatives.

MPs from all sides had urged Starmer to recall parliament from its summer holiday to discuss the worst violence England had seen since 2011, when riots followed the police killing of a mixed-race man in London.

Storm of misinformation

A claim that the suspect who killed three young girls at a dance class was an asylum seeker or immigrant has been viewed at least 15.7 million times across X, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms, a Reuters news agency analysis showed.